Lisa Vanderpump Marks ‘End of an Era’ at Pump Restaurant

All good things must come to an end and that includes fancy restaurants. Lisa Vanderpump already closed the place where you “took your wife.” Villa Blanca stopped serving in July 2020. While you can still “take your mistress” to SUR, the place to “take your boyfriend” has changed.

In May of this year, news reports surfaced that another of Lisa’s famous spots would be closing its doors. Pump was a hotspot and heavily featured on Vanderpump Rules. Lisa released a statement at the time saying July 5th would be Pump’s final moment in West Hollywood. Last night, Lisa marked the ‘end of an era.’

WeHo won’t be the same

End of an era…thank you to you all who supported us for years! And to our amazing staff,we love you. https://t.co/rTi3XJMAvp — Lisa Vanderpump (@LisaVanderpump) July 3, 2023

Lisa shared her thoughts on Twitter and said goodbye to the place where Tom Schwartz had a panic attack behind the bar. She wrote, “End of an era…thank you to you all who supported us for years! And to our amazing staff, we love you.” LVP also retweeted a fan shot of herself and Ken Todd at Pump last weekend.

Prior to the place being boarded up, Pump was packed and cameras were rolling. Pretty much all of the main cast showed up to bid farewell and the shindig will be content for VPR Season 11.

But don’t worry about Lisa and Ken. She has a brand new Hulu show coming up featuring her French villa. And it appears Lisa has no plans to slow down because she has more things happening in Las Vegas. For Lisa, what happens in Vegas definitely does not stay in Vegas.

As for Pump closing after a good ten-year run, Lisa said the rent was too high. When she announced the news, she said, “While we have loved our time operating Pump, to take on another 10-year lease with a huge increase in rent by the landlords, is not something we are ready to commit to. After successfully running 37+ establishments for many years, this type of rent is untenable.”

SUR and TomTom remain open, should you want to visit any Vanderpump Rules staples.

