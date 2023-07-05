Kathy Hilton’s Cryptic Post About ‘Silence’ Following Reports of Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky Split

Kathy Hilton is the real enigma on Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. One minute, she’s sipping on Red Bull at 1 a.m. while peacefully reading the newspaper in bed. The next, she’s raging at her sister Kyle Richards because her friend Lisa Rinna didn’t order a shot of Kathy’s brand of tequila. Truly, Kyle’s two sisters are the wackiest characters the show has ever seen and I’m grateful for them.

Unfortunately, Kathy won’t be making her way back to RHOBH next season. Yes, even though Rinna is out of the picture. However, she’ll always be a major part of the story as long as Kyle is holding a diamond. It’s why fans have been keeping their eyes on Kathy recently when news about Kyle and Mauricio Umansky splitting up went public. Kyle and Mauricio have made their own statements about their wavering marriage, but Kathy has remained mum.

One way to understand how Kathy is feeling is to monitor her social media behavior. It’s how RHOBH fans first caught wind of the chaos that went down in Aspen last season — Kathy publically pleaded for her husband to get her out of there via Instagram comment. While Kathy isn’t hasn’t made any official statements about the Kyle and Mauricio of it all, her Instagram antics give some clue as to what she’s thinking.

Kathy Hilton is her own keyboard warrior

It’s usually a treat to watch Kathy navigate the Wild West of the internet. Thankfully, she didn’t accidentally spill any beans in a comment or tweet that should’ve been a text when the stakes are this high. This time around, she reposted a cryptic meme to her Instagram story that piqued our interest due to the timing. Methinks it has something to do with Kyle and Mauricio’s mysterious marriage problems.

Kathy reposted the quote that was all about silence. The animated photo of a storybook includes some text that could be telling. “My mom once told me, ‘Once you are matured, you will realise that silence is more powerful than proving your point.’ And I felt that,” the picture proclaimed. We know Kathy prefers to keep things under wraps than out in the open, so maybe she’s subliminally trying to give her sister some advice.

However, we know that Kathy and Kyle recently made up after all of Rinna’s tequila-infused drama. She probably is giving her sister a lot more of her two cents behind the scenes, but it seems like Kathy isn’t letting the fans in on her POV any time soon.

