Captain Sandy: Dave White Is Below Deck Med’s ‘Best Chef’

Captain Sandy Yawn has somewhat marred her reputation as an employer by micro-managing and undermining her chefs. We can only excuse her for dealing with Mila Kolomeitseva the way she did. But no one could forgive her for bringing Kiko Lorran to tears before firing him. Surely one misguided meal didn’t warrant breaking his spirit so. On the flip side, Tom Checketts got a lot of leeway from Captain Sandy due to his personal relationship with bosun Malia White.

There was a string of forgettable male chefs that paired significant skill with the type of character dysfunction that we have come to enjoy on the Below Deck reality TV franchise. Perhaps, because so many of them were forgettable, and because of Sandy’s penchant for hovering in the galley, she was asked to choose the best chef she had ever worked with on Below Deck Mediterranean.

Sandy praised Dave’s ability to work despite “personal issues”

Showbiz Cheat Sheet got an exclusive interview with Sandy. She was asked to pick her favorite chef in the series. While Ben Robinson stood out, Sandy ultimately chose chef Dave White.

“Forget the personal [issues] aside and then Ben, because I only had Ben for two charters, but [White] is the best chef,” Sandy said.

Dave starred on Season 7 alongside chief stew Natasha Webb. The two were engaged in a secretive affair on board before Natasha chose to go back her on again, off again, boyfriend. The drama took a toll on Dave, though not professionally.

He consistently presented impeccable meals. However, Dave did lash out at Natasha in a series of aggressive texts. For this, he had to answer to Sandy. And to himself. Admirably, Dave kept his head in the game and finished the season strong. And that’s what impressed Sandy the most.

“Did you see the food?” she added. “He’d make five breads – five breads – every morning from scratch!” Also, “His desserts were cool. If you go to his Instagram, you’ll see the bird’s nest. It’s an actual dessert that looks like eggs hatched in a bird’s nest.”

Meanwhile, Season 8 of Below Deck Mediterranean is said to start airing at the end of 2023. It will be interesting to see what drama happens in the galley this time around.

