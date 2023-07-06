Milania Giudice Recalls Visiting Her Dad Joe Giudice in Prison

Reality TV stars are pretty often accused of criminal acts or find themselves in lawsuits. It’s almost par for the course with some stars. But rarely do these disputes ever end with the star heading off to prison.

But such was the case for Joe Giudice. His wife, Teresa Giudice, joined him behind bars (well, they served time concurrently) back in 2015 when the two were convicted of fraud charges. The Real Housewives of New Jersey star served a shorter sentence than her husband, but it still couldn’t have been easy for either of them.

At least they both had a family to visit them. While Teresa and Joe’s relationship isn’t what it used to be, there was a time when things were good between them and the kids, even while in prison. Milania Giudice recently took to her mother’s podcast, Namaste B$tches on PodcastOne, to discuss what that was like.

Milania’s time in prison

First, she discussed the setup and usual activities. “My mom had to sit across from him and [my siblings and I] were allowed to sit next to him. And we’d play like Uno and … get a whole bunch of snacks from the vending machines. We would eat a whole bunch of sh*t, get so fat.”

From the way Milania discussed it, it sounded like a positive experience overall. “We would just laugh and we would just talk about everything … laugh about how my dad’s in a tan suit right now … We made the best out of everything. Like, I mean it did suck,” she confirmed, but further explained, “We always had smiles on our faces, no matter what we went through.”

Milania ended up moralizing and turning the tale into a life lesson. “Obviously, everybody has their hard days,” she said, “[But] you get up. You always have to get up.” It truly is a poignant message on dealing with tough circumstances. Now let’s just hope Milania’s family doesn’t get themselves into such circumstances again.

TELL US – WHAT DO YOU THINK OF MILANIA’S EXPERIENCE WITH HER FATHER IN JAIL? IS SHE WEARING ROSE-COLORED GLASSES?