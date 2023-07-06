Real Housewives of New Jersey Season 14 Contracts ‘Are Out,’ With Everyone To Return

Reports are beginning to surface that the contracts for next season of Real Housewives of New Jersey have made their way out to cast. Those who were hoping either Teresa Giudice or Melissa Gorga would be kicked off the show will be disappointed to hear that this isn’t the case. Supposedly, both they, and the rest of the cast from Season 13, will be returning to film. Not only that, but Jackie Goldschneider may have been repromoted to full-time cast member. Details are a little hazy, but we’re sure to get confirmation on everybody’s role in the coming weeks.

Jackie’s back, and so is everybody else!

Newbies Danielle Cabral and Rachel Fuda clearly made a good impression on the powers that be. Both are set to make their RHONJ return, alongside Margaret Josephs, and Jennifer Aydin. Rounding out the cast will be Dolores Catania, and Jennifer Fessler is also said to be returning as a “friend of.” All this according to content creator Up and Adam, who adds that Teresa and Melissa are going to have to film together. Not only that, but Luis Ruelas will continue to be a part of the narrative.

Filming for Season 14 is allegedly set to begin in the first few weeks of August. As cameras go up, and we begin to see who is hanging out with who, the lines drawn should start to become a little clearer. It’s certainly going to be an interesting dynamic for the show moving forward, if Teresa and Melissa continue to stick firm in not wanting to film with one another.

Bravo may have to put their foot down on this one. If they’re going to make the show work, then everybody has to at least be civil enough to film scenes together. How will the cast enjoy a vacation, if not everybody is allowed to go? The Season 13 trip to Ireland was for many of the Housewives, their favorite cast trip of all time. Can they put their petty aside to enjoy more good times like that one? We’ll see.

TELL US – ARE YOU SHOCKED EVERYBODY IS BACK FOR SEASON 14? WOULD YOU HAVE LIKED TO SEE THE CAST CHANGE? DO YOU THINK TERESA AND MELISSA WILL EVENTUALLY FILM TOGETHER?