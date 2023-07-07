Ariana Madix Confirmed for Dancing with the Stars

It’s official! Ariana Madix is headed to the Dancing with the Stars ballroom. The news was announced by judge Derek Hough, in a video filmed from the sandwich shop she shares with Katie Maloney, Something About Her. Check out the announcement surrounding the Vanderpump Rules star below.

Ariana is the first DWTS contestant to be announced

There's just something about her!#PumpRules star Ariana Madix is heading to @officialdwts this fall and we can't wait to see her moves on the dance floor! #DWTShttps://t.co/ecgELRW4LC pic.twitter.com/l8CNyid9eY — Good Morning America (@GMA) July 7, 2023

Derek appeared on Good Morning America to reveal the news. “This season on Dancing with the Stars, we are going absolutely mad. Mad, for Madix!” Derek revealed, before Ariana came into frame. “That’s right, I’m Vanderpump Rules’ Ariana Madix, and I will be joining the cast of Dancing with the Stars this season,” she said. “Say goodbye to the drama, and hello to the dancefloor! Let’s dance!” Derek signed off.

It’s been a long time coming, as rumors have been swirling surrounding Ariana and DWTS for some months now. Bravo’s own Andy Cohen even seemed to prematurely confirm that the Pump Rules veteran would be swapping Pumptinis for the ballroom blitz, in comments made earlier this year.

“She’s gotten endorsement deals. She’s on Dancing with the Stars,” Andy slipped, when talking about Ariana bouncing back following the devastation of Scandoval. In case you’ve been living under a rock, Scandoval refers to the uncovering of Ariana’s long-term boyfriend, Tom Sandoval, cheating on her with her former best friend, Raquel Leviss.

Exactly who else will be competing alongside Ariana remains to be seen. Now that she has been revealed, however, we should expect the other celebrities taking part to be announced in quick succession.

Alfonso Ribeiro returns to hosting duties, with new co-host, and former pro dancer and judge, Julianne Hough, by his side. “It is such an honor to be rejoining Dancing with the Stars as co-host,” she said upon the time of the announcement. “The show holds such a special place in my heart from the many years and different roles I have had the privilege of being a part of.”

Dancing with the Stars will return in the fall, on Monday nights from 8 p.m. ET to 10 p.m. ET on ABC. It will also be streaming live on Disney+.

