Did Andy Cohen Accidentally Confirm Ariana Madix Joined Dancing With The Stars?

The heartbreak and public humiliation that Ariana Madix suffered because of Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss’ affair had a silver lining. Nearly three months later, there is still a heightened public interest in her well-being and success.

Ariana was cast in a Lifetime Movie. She also got an endorsement from a sex toy company. The Vanderpump Rules star represents something to anyone who has dealt with cheating. It seems there is interest in using her name to represent brands.

There was talk that Ariana could be joining Dancing With The Stars in the upcoming fall season. It was only a rumor. And neither party in the potential negotiations confirmed the matter. Perhaps it was a ploy to keep up the intrigue. Yet a little slip of the tongue by Bravo’s Andy Cohen seemingly gave it all away.

Andy mentions endorsement deals, including Dancing With the Stars

Andy made the statement on SiriusXM’s Andy Cohen Live radio show. He was speaking about the recently aired season finale of Vanderpump Rules. The explosive final episode was filmed after news of Sandoval and Raquel’s affair was exposed.

“Last night was Vanderpump Rules night. I know you were out and you missed it. You haven’t seen it yet, so I’m not gonna spoil it for you. I thought it was an excellent finale. I thought Ariana, uh, look, she seems, when I interviewed her at the reunion, she was in the stages of grief, she was angry,” Andy said of filming just after news of Scandoval broke. This is when she really was at her lowest.

By contrast, Ariana appeared radiant and fresh during her comeback WWHL appearance.

“I would say she is, I don’t wanna say unbothered, but I would say she is living in her moment, living in her peace and weirdly, and I said to her, ‘this has been, you know, weirdly, life has kind of gotten good for you since this happened,'” Andy continued.

Ariana was well-received during her WWHL return. This rally behind the Something About Her co-founder translated into consumer interest. Andy spoke to this phenomenon, and seemingly spilled the beans on Ariana’s casting on DWTS.

“I mean, she’s gotten endorsement deals. She’s on Dancing with the Stars. The way people responded to her last night was so positively,” he concluded.

If true, Ariana’s involvement in Dancing With The Stars could be an exciting reality TV crossover event. Meanwhile, Bravo executives have put Pump Rules cast contract negotiations on hold.

