Margaret Josephs ‘Doesn’t Feel Safe’ Filming With Luis Ruelas

The cast of Real Housewives of New Jersey went through one of the most toxic seasons yet. And that’s saying something. While fans have been VERY vocal about being over the long and drawn-out fights between Teresa Giudice and Melissa Gorga, get ready for more of the same.

The big announcement came and Melissa was found safe from Teresa’s alleged power to have her fired. Rumors swirled that Tre’s job was also in jeopardy, but alas, she too was spared. All of this means viewers have to deal with more Luis Ruelas going forward. Some of the cast has thoughts. Margaret Josephs is up first.

Buckle up everybody

Season 14 will begin filming in August, so enjoy the quiet time while it lasts. But according to sources, there is trouble behind the scenes. The US Sun has the scoop. An insider shared, “Margaret has made it clear that she does not feel safe filming around Louie.” After Luis’ moderately weird actions at the Season 13 reunion, this is fair.

The informant continued, “She [Margaret] said that she was going to get her lawyers involved and had threatened not to film with Louie. The cast is still very much divided and there is still a lot of leftover tension from the reunion.”

You might recall Margaret alleged Luis threatened her son. During the bombastic side-eye of a reunion, she said, “My family, my child, was called and threatened at work by Louie and we have the phone records.”

And of course, Marge had receipts. “My child would have no idea who this person is. It happened last week, April 13th, that’s his phone number,” she added. Teresa did acknowledge it was Luis’ number but remained nonplussed.

All of the RHONJ cast is returning. I’m sure Tre is getting all of Nonno’s pajamas pressed in preparation for Luis’ next weird announcement. Up next, the Fuda/Ruelas War because no one is tolerating Melissa and Tre battling again. All of the viewing audience’s collective brain cells have been torched.

TELL US – DO YOU BLAME MARGARET FOR BEING AFRAID OF LUIS? IS IT A MISTAKE TO BRING THE SAME CAST BACK?