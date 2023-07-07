Real Housewives of Atlanta Midseason Trailer Has Been Released

Real Housewives of Atlanta Season 15 has had its ups and downs so far. In many ways, it feels like we’re getting the classic RHOA drama that some have spent years longing for.

But others still think the show has lost its magic altogether. It’s an open secret that Season 15’s ratings haven’t been great compared to other years. Many viewers hope for the return of previous fan-favorite Housewives.

But until then, we’ve got what we’ve got. And for those who haven’t been entertained so far, well, things might just be heating up. Bravo just dropped the midseason trailer, and there are quite a few points of intrigue.

“Southern Infideli-Tea” on RHOA

We may be halfway through this season of #RHOA, but there's more lights, camera, and action still to come ? pic.twitter.com/nt8WAooUQi — Bravo (@BravoTV) July 7, 2023

The trailer’s primary focus was Drew Sidora. Drew is filming for her upcoming movie role in The Pass, a film being produced by Kandi Burruss and her husband Todd Tucker. The film features a lesbian sex scene. In the trailer, Drew says, “When we get to those sex scenes, I’m a little nervous.”

Others commented on just how real the intimacy looked, with Todd saying, “She acting her a** off.” The scene was so convincing that questions made their way off-screen. Shereé Whitfield asked Kandi, “What did you see?” and Kandi replied, “It was a kiss.”

As expected, this also bled into Drew’s relationship with Ralph Pittman. “Did you kiss her?” Ralph asked point blank. “This is work,” Drew responded. “So you’re a method actor?” Ralph fired back. While Drew denied any infidelity, there might be video evidence…

The trailer also featured a short montage of the Housewives popping bottles, dancing, and going to a butcher’s shop where they found a rabbit with “a BBL.” The trailer also goes into a bit of baby talk with Sanya Richards-Ross announcing her pregnancy. “This is real?” Aaron Ross asked when handed the pregnancy test.

Of course, the trailer also included other random assortments of drama. There was an alleged shoe-throwing, the classic “Leave my f*cking child’s name out of her mouth,” and the always relevant, “I’m done!”

Real Housewives of Atlanta continues Sundays at 8/7c on Bravo.

