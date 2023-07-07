Signs That Tom Sandoval’s Pump Rules Fame Is Going Away for Good

Let’s face it, Tom Sandoval of Vanderpump Rules may soon be wearing out his 15 minutes of fame. After Season 10’s rollercoaster of emotions storyline, thanks to Scandoval, it looks like supporters and Bravo fans are tired of the singer’s antics and are looking to get off the merry-go-round. For years, Tom was actually thought to be the number one guy at SUR. Look at his competition, Jax Taylor and Tom Schwartz, not the best prizes to be won at the State Fair.

After his affair with Raquel Leviss was revealed, the Tom Tom co-owner quickly fell from grace with no help to ease the hard landing back into reality. Bravo followers, if anything, are loyal to a fault. Once they heard how hurt Ariana Madix was, there was no chance of redemption for Tom.

Tom Loves His Band

More than anything in the world, Tom loves his cover band that he formed almost a year ago. The lead singer of the Tom Sandoval & The Most Extras has been throwing numerous resources into his hobby, including time and money. Tom had planned a May Flower Tour for, you guessed it, the month of May. The Vanderpump Rules star’s goal was to tour cities around the United States and share his vocals with his fans.

However, after his cheating scandal, ticket sales plummeted, and his fans were nowhere to be seen. Instead, Tom was often heckled while on stage. Many followers still chose to go to the gigs. However, instead of cheering him on, they documented moments when he sang badly or even when his own bandmate checked out during a set to look at their phone. What little rockstar power Tom thought he might be receiving quickly dried up.

Tom Is a Loner Now

With Vanderpump Rules Season 11 officially starting to film, no one from the cast is currently speaking with Tom. Even his best friend, Tom Schwartz, noted that he needed to take a step back from his toxic friendship. The bartender also has been MIA from the first few episodes in order to film another reality TV show.

TMZ shared that Tom is actually filming Fox’s Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test. The show centers around how training for the elite forces like the Navy Seals would go if one of the reality stars were an actual recruit. Based on the UK’s SAS: Who Dares Wins, the series allows participants to tell their side of the story and essentially redeem themselves. However, Tom may have missed the boat for absolution.

Tom Is a Known Gaslighter

The Vanderpump Rules Season 10 reunion didn’t do Tom any favors. Especially since even though they agreed not to, Raquel broke down and told the truth about their timeline. The former beauty pageant contestant shared that Tom had coached her on what to say in hopes of the two showing a united front. But all fans could see was Tom taking advantage of another young woman.

Even during his chat with Ariana, Tom made a series of excuses for not admitting his infidelity sooner to her, even bringing up his ex-girlfriend’s depression. Another excuse Tom tried to use for not telling Ariana sooner was the fact that they owned their Valley Village home together and that their separation would be complicated.

Tom Is a Fame Monster

Above all, Tom chases fame and can’t get enough of the spotlight. But due to his actions, the limelight is getting dimmer and dimmer. The Vanderpump Rules star once burned bright, but like Icarus, Tom may have flown too close to the sun and is now hurdling toward Earth at warp speed. No matter what Tom does to rectify his past, it will always haunt him. Not only are Tom’s choices affecting him, but they are also affecting his business partners and employees, as fans are aiming to boycott his bars.

The big question remaining is, did Bravo know about the affair, and was the information used in a calculating move to keep Tom’s storyline fresh? If it turns out that Tom, in fact, played a bigger part in planning the tryst, there is no way he will be able to stay famous. In fact, after not being on the show for a season or two, viewers will even start to question, “Tom, who?”

