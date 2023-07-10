RHOBH Cameras Go Back Up To Capture Kyle Richards Marriage Drama for Season 13

Bravo is back in action. And it looks like the network is making a habit out of scrambling to film cast drama in real-time. A precedent clearly set by the affair between Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss. Scandoval, as it became known, was too juicy for producers to pass up. So, the Vanderpump Rules cast filmed reactions to the affair. And that footage was slapped on to the end of Season 10. As disjointed as it was.

Accordingly, it seems Real Housewives of Beverly Hills fans will get the same treatment. With the breaking news of Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky’s marital issues, the cast was reassembled to film reactions and get the scoop on what happened between the previously loved-up couple.

Bravo wants to capture cast reactions

Maybe it’s a total non-story. Kyle and Mauricio issued a joint statement on social media denying that their 27-year marriage was over. Basically, they had a rough year. They spent the Fourth of July together, with Mauricio still wearing his wedding band. For her part, the RHOBH OG star told the paparazzi that she was not single.

But Bravo wants to be in the thick of it. Filming for Season 13 wrapped in May, but Kyle and Mauricio’s separation was too much of a story to pass up. And who can wait for the next year anymore?

Sources from RHOBH told TMZ that the ladies had been assembled to start filming this week. Additionally, the duration of filming has not been confirmed, yet it’s suggested that it will be a quick job. The point is to catch cast reactions much like Bravo presented for Vanderpump Rules.

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills is said to be airing in the fall of 2023.

