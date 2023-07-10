Teddi Mellencamp Branded ‘Hypocrite’ for Refusing To Talk About Kyle Richards’ Marriage Drama

It must be nice to pick and choose what you want people to be OPEN AND HONEST about. I’m talking to you, daughter of John Mellencamp. Since Meg Ryan’s ex-boyfriend’s child was fired from Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, she still maintains a friendship with Kyle Richards.

Teddi Mellencamp likes to talk about people and does so on her podcast with Tamra Judge. Remember how she treated Denise Richards during the Brandi Glanville ordeal? And she gleefully participated in attacking Lisa Vanderpump after her brother’s death. But now Teddi believes in boundaries and RHOBH fans are calling her out. Let’s go girls.

On last week’s episode of Two Ts in a Pod, Teddi declared she will not discuss the one topic people actually want her to talk about. Go figure. The RHOBH viewing audience is comprised of people who are not having it.

Teddi said, “We have one more ‘Housewives’ headline you guys, I’m sure, are expecting me to cover.” Enter every listener who is breathless with anticipation over Teddi’s following words.

She continued, “Clearly, I have a lot of anxiety, I’ve gotten a lot of messages since I’ve been gone. I’ve been on vacation.” Typical Teddi, making the situation all about her, as per usual. But if you think she’s going to rat out Kyle, keep thinking. “I just wanted to say that we came up with the decision — myself, Tamra, iHeart, my producers — that everybody has their boundaries, and this is mine,” she added.

“Like my family”

Teddi shared, “Kyle and Mauricio and their kids are like my family. I love them so much. I understand exactly what my job is here on this podcast and it’s to go down all the rabbit holes. And I think 99 percent of the time, that’s quite easy for me because it’s people I don’t know.”

Well, she knew Denise. She knew LVP. “I hope those of you as humans understand that when it comes to true friendship, this is more than just ‘Housewives’ or scandal or drama. This is one of my best friends.” Sure Jan Teddi. And that’s when fans had enough and started clocking Tedster.

One Twitter user wrote, “That is hypocritical. You talk about EVERONE else on your pod cast and you talk about personal knowledge as long as it give you rating and make you & your freinds [sic] look good. You have said some personal messes [sic] up stuff about people. But NOW you draw a line in the sand. Fire her.” Another shared, “It’s one thing to be faithful to one of your best friends, it’s another to not do your job. If you can’t do your job – step aside for someone that will.”

Perhaps Teddi should rewatch Season 9 because boundaries have always been a thing, they just weren’t hers.

