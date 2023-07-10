Why Are Kim Zolciak and Kroy Biermann Staying Together?

It seems to be a curious time of year for Bravolebrities. Perhaps some past and present performers were shocked at the amount of money ratings that came in via Scandoval and wanted a little scandal of their own. Fans now question if Real Housewives of Atlanta alums Kim Zolciak and Kroy Biermann fell victim to the lure of acting foolish in hopes of a comeback.

After months of accusations, allegations, and eventually implying a child was kidnapped, Kim and Kroy have called off the dogs. Last week, a shocking announcement was made that they have reconciled despite saying they will never reconcile. Things that make you go, “hmmmmm.” Page Six has the details.

That was quick

We went from complete loathing back to loving in the space of five minutes, so how did it happen? Was the whole divorce and fighting thing a ruse for attention? A source shared that Kim and Kroy have been “working on things.” In between calls to the cops, or what?

“They’ve been talking more lately and getting along, so she decided to call it off,” the insider continued. This is a sharp contrast from what “sources” were putting out two weeks ago when Kim and Kroy were constantly fighting in front of their four minor children.

But Kim has filed to put an end to her part of the divorce process. Kimbo officially requested the case be dismissed “without prejudice.” Back in May, Kim and Kroy mutually filed for divorce after reports revealed their home was in danger of foreclosure.

And now after weeks of slinging mud at each other, a magical PR trip to church must have changed everything. OR someone figured out they would never in a million years be able to compete with the Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky drama that’s currently making Alex Baskin giddy.

“Kim and Kroy’s inner circle has been encouraging them to work through their issues,” the source added. “Their friends are optimistic that they’ll be able to really make it work, not just for their kids but because there is still a genuine love between them.” Never mind the threats and going so far as to imply the children weren’t safe with either one of them. Guess love really does win after all.

