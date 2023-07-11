Danielle Cabral Reveals Which Teresa Giudice and Melissa Gorga Fight Lasted Two Hours

No, it wasn’t at the reunion. Real Housewives of New Jersey newbie Danielle Cabral teased a multiple hour showdown between Teresa Giudice and Melissa Gorga. Season 13 was particularly volatile between the sisters-in-law. It culminated with Melissa and Joe Gorga skipping Teresa’s wedding to Luis Ruelas, as well as both parties agreeing to stay out of each others lives once filming wrapped.

It was a harsh season to watch. Yet some fights were more tame than others. But producers had us all fooled when they edited down a two hour fight between Melissa and Teresa at Danielle’s mozzarella party.

Mozzarella couldn’t break up this fight

The RHONJ newbie spilled the tea on what really went down during an exclusive house tour for the Page Six “24 Hours” video series.

“Do you know what this spot is right here?” Danielle asked host Danny Murphy. She went on to describe how an innocent conversation about Teresa’s engagement party turned into a major blowout. Melissa felt excluded. And as Tre’s wedding bliss drew nearer, it became more apparent that she was prioritizing Luis’s family over her own.

“That actually went on for two hours,” Danielle revealed.

Some deal with conflict better than others. Thankfully, the rest of the RHONJ cast had mozzarella making to keep them occupied. Courtesy of Agostino Fresh Mozz Co.

“Right there is where Jenn Fessler shoved the mozzarella in her mouth,” Danielle said. “Like, shoved the mozzarella in her mouth. She let her emotions out on the mozzarella.”

Danielle teased the meme-worthy moment by suggesting Jenn was using the cheese as a coping mechanism.

“What she was doing by shoving [it in her mouth] is what we were all feeling — chaos,” Danielle joked.

Mixing Teresa and Melissa tends to create chaos, especially this past season. And the entire cast is confirmed to be returning for the next season. It’s a tease for what’s to come.

“You can’t have ‘RHONJ’ without a little chaos!” Danielle quipped.

