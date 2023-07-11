Luann de Lesseps Says Jill Zarin Leaks the Most Stories

Luann and Sonja: Welcome to Crappie Lake stars Luann de Lesseps and Sonja Morgan recently appeared on Watch What Happens Live. There, they celebrated the premiere of their new show. As expected, the duo brought not only their quick-witted humor, but light shade to the show.

In a Q&A session, host Andy Cohen got them to answer some probing questions. One of them was, “Which RHONY cast member has leaked the most stories to Page Six?” It didn’t take long for one name in particular to escape Luann’s loose lips.

Sonja claimed that Ramona Singer “talks a lot” but not to Page Six specifically. She recalled Ramona leaking Teresa Giudice’s wedding invite and location. Luann joked that it may be Sonja, before blurting out that it is Jill Zarin. Though she quickly added that Jill would “kill” her for putting her name out there, the cat’s out of the bag. Now we’re just waiting for Jill’s response!

Jill Zarin feuded with Tamra Judge over leaking

Jill found trouble in July 2022, after one particular leak. She prematurely revealed Tamra Judge’s return to Real Housewives of Orange County Season 17. During one of her Instagram lives, which has since been deleted, she said, “Tamra’s coming back, and you know, my friend Vicki (Gunvalson)’s not happy.” This upset Tamra, who called Jill a “thirsty b*tch.”

During BravoCon 2022, Andy had Jill and Tamra face-off in a “Squash That Beef” segment. While the former apologized, expressing how she hadn’t known it was a secret, Tamra wasn’t particularly forgiving. She said, “Who the hell do you think you are? Who the f*ck do you think you are to out me for coming back? It wasn’t your place.”

I have an announcement… pic.twitter.com/bb5AdBwPLu — Tamra Judge (@TamraJudgeOC) July 16, 2022

Jill later told US Weekly that she was tired of being “stepped on.” She continued: “Like, I’m not an instigator and I certainly am not malicious. Nothing I do is malicious, but if someone just keeps coming at me like trying to change history, I kind of have to set the record straight.”

No specific receipts have been revealed. So, whether or not Jill is a major leaker isn’t something that can be confirmed. What we do know though, is that she will probably have something to say about Luann’s claims! Keeping our eyes peeled for that one…

