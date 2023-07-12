Garcelle Beauvais Says Kyle Richards ‘Hanging in There’ After Marriage Woes

The internet was shaken to its core last week when Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky confirmed their split from each other, sort of. While they denied claims of divorce, they admitted their relationship had been struggling.

Since then, speculation has run rampant as to what might be going on between the duo, and whether this situation is even real, or if it’s all for publicity. Everyone is talking about the split, including Kyle’s fellow Real Housewives of Beverly Hills stars.

And while it’s one thing to talk about Kyle, it’s another thing to talk with Kyle. If this whole situation isn’t just a ploy for publicity, what Kyle needs more than anything right now would be a friend. And that’s where Garcelle Beauvais stepped in.

Garcelle checked in on Kyle

Page Six got the chance to speak with Garcelle on July 11 at the New York City premiere of Netflix’s new show, Survival of the Thickest, in which Garcelle co-stars. Garcelle revealed that she’d reached out to Kyle shortly after news broke of the couple’s troubles.

Garcelle explained, “I just texted her and said, ‘[Are you] OK?’ And she replied — I didn’t expect a reply for days — but she just said she’s hanging in there.” While it’s nice to get some kind of update from Kyle, those are unfortunately all the details Garcelle was able to give.

“Hanging in there” sounds about right. How else might Kyle respond? And if she had gone deeper, Garcelle likely wouldn’t have given out those details freely. Of course, many are already skeptical of Kyle’s situation, especially after another strange Housewives divorce saga. So, the minimal details could be very intentional.

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills is expected to return in November this year.

