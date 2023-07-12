Ramona Singer’s ‘Heart Goes Out’ to Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky

It’s certainly been a time for Real Housewives and their spouses. Once we learned of Cynthia Bailey’s divorce from Mike Hill and Eva Marcille’s separation from Michael Sterling, it left some of us in disbelief. Then, once Kroy Biermann and Kim Zolciak started airing each other’s dirty laundry around Atlanta’s streets, it seemed like it couldn’t get any worse.

And then, cue Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky’s separation announcement.

After watching the couple on the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills for over a decade, they were among the last OG couples to survive the Housewives curse. But when news of their separation became public, the hearts of beloved Bravo fans shattered into millions of tiny pieces. Of course, it’s still unknown what exactly their issues are; however, Kyle confirmed they’ve faced some struggles the last year

Going through marital woes on national television can’t be easy, and Real Housewives of New York alum, Ramona Singer, knows all about that. During an episode of her podcast, Turtle Time, the reality star spoke about her wishes for Mauricio and Kyle during this time.

Ramona sends well wishes to Kyle and Mo

Living your life in the public eye has to be a struggle — especially when you’re the star of one of the biggest reality shows in the world. Sadly, though, some rocky terrain comes with the fame territory.

“Unfortunately, they like to sensationalize, and they like to, you know, a lot of things that are written in the press aren’t true, and it’s hurtful,” Ramona said. “It’s very hurtful for everyone involved, and my heart goes out to both of them.”

Ramona continued her statement, adding that she wishes they could work through their issues for their own sake.

“I rather see them together than not together,” she stated.

“I mean, listen, they’ve been together for a very long time, whatever it may be, and, you know, nothing’s perfect in life. And this is a pure example that marriages and relationships aren’t perfect. And unfortunately, their relationship, Mauricio and Kyle, is playing out in the press, and that’s — I feel bad for them for that.”

