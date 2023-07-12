Teresa Giudice Plans to ‘Completely Ignore’ Melissa Gorga When RHONJ Filming Begins

Cue Margaret Josephs wondering if she can get in on that deal. Real Housewives of New Jersey is coming back. And it’s coming back with a full cast whether you like it or not. Melissa Gorga will return alongside her dreaded enemy, Teresa Giudice. And the fans said, “meh.”

Teresa has apparently come up with a strategy to avoid future arguments with Melissa. No word on how she plans to navigate relations with anyone else she fights with. According to The US Sun, when it comes to Mrs. Gorga, Teresa will remain silent.

Sure, Jan

Cameras go back up in August and all bets are off. Unless you are betting on what ensemble Luis Ruelas will pull from Nonno’s closet for Labor Day. An insider close to production shared what Teresa plans to do about her sister-in-law.

“Teresa said that she will film with Melissa and she’ll just completely ignore her like she has done in the past,” the source said. I mean, as far as I can tell this is a win for Melissa. That said, other co-stars may wish to be on the receiving end of this treatment as well.

The source further added Tre “plans on sticking with those on her side,” which is no different than any other season she’s been on. Apart from cast trips where they are forced into filming at close range, allegedly Tre plans “not being so confrontational with Melissa.”

All of this is seemingly due to Tre’s performance at the Reunion of Toxicity. “She feels like she spoke her peace at the reunion and let it all out then and there. She didn’t hold back and got a lot of things off of her chest,” the insider continued.

Naturally, Luis is all about supporting his meal-ticket wife. “Luis has been fully supportive of her decision to move on and distance herself from her brother and sister-in-law. He has been calming her down through meditation practices.” And really who needs meditation more than Luis who always looks like he is in the middle of a blood pressure crisis? An excellent plan for both of them.

TELL US – ARE YOU LOOKING FORWARD TO THE NEXT RHONJ SEASON? WILL YOU SKIP IT NOW THAT BOTH TERESA AND MELISSA ARE RETURNING? WILL TERESA REALLY AVOID MELISSA?