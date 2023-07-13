Lisa Vanderpump’s Hilarious Response to What Former Real Housewives Co-Stars Will Think of Pump Rules Emmy Nods

It’s a great day for Lisa Vanderpump fans but someone might need to check on Lisa Rinna. Vanderpump Rules seemingly did the impossible and nabbed an Emmy nod for the Scandoval of it all. It’s an exciting time in the reality television world, where trash tv has officially entered the chat.

It’s safe to say some Real Housewives of Beverly Hills cast members, present and past are probably fuming. While Alex Baskin tries to get lightning to strike twice with RHOBH, Pump Rules is headed to the ceremony. And Lisa already knows where she wants Miss Emmy to stand.

Off to the Emmys!

She’s an unemotional Brit who was moved by the nomination. According to E! News, LVP got a little weepy when she heard the details. “I actually did get goosebumps and cried,” Lisa admitted. VPR might receive Emmys for Outstanding Unstructured Reality Program and Outstanding Picture Editing for an Unstructured Reality Program. At this time we would like to extend our condolences to the Fox Force Five as they wallow in misery.

Lisa said, ”I just thought to actually be at that level, it’s so unexpected if you go back 13 years—and I don’t take it for granted at all.” While she defines the Scandoval debacle as “overwhelming,” she’s in it to win it. “Listen, it’s got my name on it. I created this show with Alex Baskin, cast it, put the people in who I thought would tell a really good story and it’s amazing.”

Up next, John Mellencamp’s daughter probably accuses Lisa of orchestrating #puppygate to manifest her friends turning on her, resulting in her quitting RHOBH, only to create Scandoval as revenge for Lucy Lucy Apple Freaking Juicy.

LVP also acknowledged the crew’s hard work behind the scenes. “I’ve been talking to a lot of people on the Emmy nomination circuit and really acknowledging the crew, everybody, all the components that go into making a great reality show,” she added.

“People being really honest” pays off

“Focusing on telling the true story, which is what we’ve always been able to do. That’s down to people being really honest with their lives, capturing it as it happens. Having a crew that has the empathy to move in between and capture these moments with sometimes can be really, really difficult and challenging emotionally,” Lisa explained.

Additionally, she already has a spot for the award if the Bravo gods shine upon her. “I think on the bonnet of my car so I can see it all the time. Alex Baskin actually said that. I said, ‘Like a silver lady on a Rolls Royce,’ and he said, ‘That’s what I want.’”

As for her former co-stars on RHOBH, Lisa feels they certainly share her joy – said no one. “They must be thrilled for me!” She quipped.

The Emmy Awards are scheduled to air September 18 at 8 PM EDT on Fox.

