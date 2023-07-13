RHONY Newbies Predict Audience Will ‘Fall in Love With Us’

A new age of The Real Housewives of New York is upon us. The days of turtle time, cabaret, and toaster ovens are behind us, and a new generation of New Yorkers are getting ready to take the world, and the Bravo universe, by storm.

As the premiere approaches, the new RHONY women are finally addressing the elephant in the room — there are tons of fans still holding onto the former iteration of the show. Will these ladies have what it takes to win over the fans? Jessel Taank and Brynn Whitfield recently sat down with Entertainment Tonight. And they’re feeling confident that their inaugural season will live up to the hype.

All eyes on New York

After thirteen seasons of RHONY, the new group has big shoes to fill. It’s impossible to scroll through Housewives Twitter without seeing people’s concerns about the new cast. Literally, what are they doing here without Dorinda?

Bravo has dropped plenty of trailers and teasers to help introduce us to the new women ahead of the premiere, but what about the fans that just can’t be convinced? The new crop of ladies are confident that they can win all of us over with time.

“I think this franchise is so beloved,” Jessel acknowledged. “Thirteen years of fans investing in these women, it’s a long time, and so, I get sort of that initial, like, ‘Oh my gosh! Shock, horror! A completely new cast?!’ But, look: I’m 100 percent certain that they’re gonna fall in love with us.”

Brynn agreed with Jessel’s sentiment about the show. She claimed that many of the newbies were fans of the original show before picking up the coveted apple. So, they knew they had an iconic legacy to live up to and some demanding fans to satisfy.

“We had high standards, too,” Brynn urged. “We’re also fans, so give us a chance. Give us a shot. If you don’t like it after episode 10, fine, then come get in our comments, but until then, just like… you’re gonna like it!”

We’re either going to love them, or we’re going to love to hate them. Season 14 of Real Housewives of New York premieres on Bravo Sunday, July 16 at 9 PM ET on Bravo.

