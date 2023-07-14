Bachelorette Couple Clare Crawley and Ryan Dawkins Expecting First Baby

Adding another Bachelorette baby to the franchise! Clare Crawley and husband Ryan Dawkins are basking in the happiness of their first baby together. The former Bachelorette star is going to be a mom as the couple is expecting a baby via surrogate. Congratulations are in order!

Clare took to Instagram on Wednesday, July 12, 2023, to make the announcement. In a video post, she was seen walking with a basket of laundry towards her husband as the duo shared a kiss. The camera panned to the line of clothes hanging, among which was a baby onesie that said “Worth The Wait.” Gotta give it Clare, what a fun way of making the announcement.

The former Bachelorette revealed that they were having a surrogate baby, and said, “”Baby Dawkins will be arriving via our amazing angel surrogate, in January 2024!!”

Definitely a well-kept secret

Clare is known to make some of the most random decisions, including getting engaged to Dale Moss on the ABC dating series 12 days after getting to know each other. However, this time around, she and her now-husband Ryan managed to keep this news a secret until they were ready to share with the world.

Expressing her gratitude to her fans for sharing 10 years of her life and noting how hard it has been to keep it all under wraps, Clare said, “This is one journey though that Ryan and I have been keeping close to our hearts as we navigated the uncertain world of IVF and all that comes with it up until this point. I can’t wait to share it all with you soon what it’s been like for us…”

Clare and Ryan began spending time together in 2021, soon after she appeared on what seemed like one of the most ridiculous seasons of the Bachelorette, followed by her split with suitor Dale. The pair kept their relationship low profile until a year, before going public on Instagram in September 2022. Good call, Clare!

In October 2022, Life & Style confirmed that the Mascot Sports CEO proposed to the reality star. The pair got married in an intimate ceremony at Clare’s hometown of Sacramento in February 2023 five months before now the couple announced Baby No. 1 together.

Clare has definitely come a long way and we can’t wait for the baby to arrive!

