Kenya Moore Unfollows Sanya Richards-Ross After Latest Real Housewives of Atlanta Episode

There’s trouble in Atlanta.

Real Housewives of Atlanta star Kenya Moore has unfollowed her co-star Sanya-Richards Ross on Instagram after the latest episode.

Undoubtedly, there have been some fractured relationships among this group of ladies — especially regarding Sanya and her co-stars. Not only did she make interesting comments about Kenya recently, but she also threw heavy shade in the latest episodes. Plus, she’s ruffled Kandi Burruss’ feathers after saying she’d fire her from the series that revitalized her career.

Now, after coming for Kenya and her partner, Roi Shlomo, in her confessionals, the former Miss USA made it crystal clear where she stands with her former friend.

Kenya says Sanya is not her friend

In the land of Housewives, these girls unfollow and follow each other so often that it’s par for the course at this point. Typically, Kenya keeps it pretty tame on social media, but she wasn’t holding back recently. Super sleuth Bravo fans caught that on July 17, Kenya no longer followed the former Olympian on Instagram after calling her out on Twitter.

One user questioned why Sanya was trying so hard to make Kenya react to the news about Marlo going on a date with her boyfriend.

“Because @SanyaRichiRoss is not my friend or neutral PAY ATTENTION #RHOA,” Kenya wrote.

Among other tweets, she hinted that the sophomore Housewife couldn’t be trusted after seeing the episode.

“Yep! Not neutral and goes behind my back, and Kiki’s about me #RHOA,” she said.

The ladies are now in Portugal, and it’s supposed to be a healing journey. However, we’ll see how much healing really goes down since their first night ended with one of the ladies storming off from the dinner table with a face full of tears.

The Real Housewives Of Atlanta continues Sundays at 8/7c on Bravo.

