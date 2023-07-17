Paget Barry Explains Why He Will Never Go Back to Below Deck Sailing Yacht

Gary King’s days as First Officer on Parsifal III go back three seasons. But on the premiere of Below Deck Sailing Yacht, there was a much different person functioning as Captain Glenn Shephard’s right hand man. Before the sloppy love triangles and charter dalliances of Gary, there was Paget Berry. Steadfast, dependable Paget was in a long-term relationship with Ciara Duggan who also worked as his deck hand.

The reality TV lifestyle didn’t appeal to Paget and Ciara, especially after third stew Georgia Grobler kept singing her weepy song on repeat and pining after the First Officer. The duo took their romance off camera, even getting engaged in 2020, before they broke it off less than a year later. Paget still has a social media following, and one follower asked if he would ever return to the series. Here’s what he had to say.

Paget was upset about bad editing

@belowdecksailing shared a recent Instagram post during which Paget responded to a question about going back to the series. He wrote, “it’s not my thing anymore.”

The British native suggested that poor editing added to his decision to leave reality TV for good. Production took the truth and spun it into something, “that suits the storyline.” Presumably, Paget is referring to the fabricated love triangle between himself, Ciara, and Georgia.

At least with Gary, production doesn’t have to do any work. It’s all naturally produced. This season it was flirting with both Mads Herrera and Daisy Kelliher. On his freshman season, Gary caused drama between Alli Dore and Sydney Zaruba. Forget about if Paget wants to come back or not, the fact is Bravo has a golden reality TV star in Gary. And they won’t be replacing him anytime soon.

As for Paget and Ciara, both have moved on with new partners. They create a lot of engaging content for their social media following.

Below Deck Sailing Yacht just finished its fourth season and a reunion gets underway July 17, concluding on July 18, on Bravo.

