Sonja Morgan Comments on Real Housewives of Potomac Brawl

This is bad, you guys. Like, Michael Jackson bad. The ladies of the Real Housewives of Potomac have found themselves in the middle of ANOTHER physical fight. What happened to that Season 5 speech when Gizelle Bryant stood on her soap box preaching about how Monique Samuels de-classed the show? Oh, right. It went out the window when Mia Thornton bopped Dr. Wendy Osefo upside the head with her purse, and now the FRIENDS are fighting. Please, Gizelle, this is Potomac’s legacy.

Sonja can’t believe the RHOP brawl

OMG is that my girl #ashleydarby trying to break up the fights and stop the bottle throw?… ? wow. Just wow ? https://t.co/JxdIMJtvx3 — Sonja Morgan (@SonjatMorgan) July 15, 2023

By now, everyone has seen the news about the two friends of the show getting into a physical fight in early July. From what the video shows, Ashley Darby’s friend, Deborah Williams, launches something toward Candiace Dilliard Basset. After that, Candiace’s friend, Keiana Stewart, punched Deborah in the face. Amid the struggle, Candiace picked up a huge bottle of alcohol, probably for defense measures, while Ashley tried to take the bottle from her and stop the fight at the same time.

If it sounds like a lot, that’s because it is. And I still can’t get over the fact that the FRIENDS are fighting … what in the Michael Darby is going on?

Sonja Morgan, who is busy promoting her show, Welcome to Crappie Lake, found time to tweet about the mess. And based on her comment, she doesn’t seem too happy.

“OMG, is that my girl #ashleydarby trying to break up the fights and stop the bottle throw?” she wrote, followed by the eyeball emojis. “Wow. Just wow,” she finished.

Trust me, Sonja, we all said the same thing. We know the ladies just finished taping the finale per some of their social media pages. I hope they found time to denounce both Deborah and Keiana’s behavior on camera. The verbal lashing Monique got, give it to these ladies ten-fold.

Real Housewives of Potomac Season 8 does not yet have a premiere date on Bravo.

