Cynthia Bailey Will Make Major Change in Next Relationship

Former Real Housewives of Atlanta peach Cynthia Bailey is making the most of her “hot girl summer” as a single lady. Cynthia and Mike Hill announced that they were splitting in October 2022. They are officially divorced.

Cynthia was previously married to Peter Thomas. Both of her weddings were featured on RHOA. The model with the cheekbones to die for has shifted her focus to acting. And she has no plans to pick up her peach again.

But Cynthia has decided to make some tremendous changes when it comes to her romantic life. The U.S. Sun has the scoop.

Keeping her romances secret

Cynthia copped to using Raya. The dating app where the famous and influential meet. “I’ve done OK on there. I haven’t really had a huge success yet, but I’ve definitely met some cool guys on there,” she stated.

But the single mom has some new ideas about how to handle her love life. Cynthia said, “What happens is, as a celebrity type person, if I even am seen with someone, then the blogs pick it up and they assume that I’m dating this person or whatever.”

She continued, “It’s important to me to get to know people way before I even think about being public with them. And honestly, even if I get to girlfriend status or fiancée status or wife status, I think I’ll keep my personal life a little more private this time,” Cynthia added.

And Cynthia thinks that it is time for her to team up with RHOA star Kenya Moore. Kenya is going through a divorce from Marc Daly. Cynthia and Kenya were good friends before their friendship fizzled while filming Season 1 of Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip.

“I definitely need to team up with her and just be a double threat out in these streets. Like, if we go outside together, between the two of us, we should be able to pull quite a few men over,” Cynthia explained. “We should be getting a lot of free drinks, I would imagine.”

I love this concept. Watch out, men of Atlanta!

The Real Housewives Of Atlanta continues Sundays at 8/7c on Bravo.

