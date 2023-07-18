Cynthia Bailey’s Ex-Husband Peter Thomas Took 15% Of Her RHOA Pay

I don’t think anyone ever suspected Peter Thomas was a stand-up guy, but it turns out he was pretty terrible. Cynthia Bailey had the displeasure of being married to Pete during her tenure on Real Housewives of Atlanta.

Cynthia’s mom and sister knew, all the way back then. They even low-key tried to sabotage Peter and Cynthia’s dino wedding. The couple never had it easy, due to Peter’s inability to manage money. After losing multiple businesses and using some of Cynthia’s finances, now we find out he was also skimming her paycheck.

Did Pete deserve 15%?

According to Pete, he had an “agreement” with Cynthia since he wasn’t getting paid by Bravo. He discussed it in a recent interview with Carlos King. In an effort to not lose revenue in his own business ventures due to his hectic (eye-roll) filming schedule, he helped himself to some of Cyn’s Bravo money.

“I used to take 15%. Whenever the check comes in I would take 15% ’cause I had to keep my sh*t up also,” Peter said. The audacity of this man is impressive. “And the time that I was giving to you guys was actually taking away time from my business. So our agreement was that I would take 15% after we pay all our household bills.” After “we” pay all our household bills indeed.

Peter was out on the streets peddling his awesome clubs when he first began appearing on RHOA. Today, he runs a restaurant in Miami called Bar One and is apparently pursuing other business opportunities as well. However, Pete also frequently finds himself under financial stress and pressure. This is most likely because he allegedly has trouble paying some of his employees.

When Cynthia and Peter divorced, she sued him for a loan balance he never repaid. Additionally, Peter was charged with check fraud in 2019. Since then, multiple parties have accused him of owing them money.

