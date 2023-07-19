RHONY’s Brynn Whitfield Was Offered Pump Rules Spot and Kissed Peter Madrigal

The Real Housewives of New York Season 14 is off to a great start. They’re serving fun shade and light-hearted drama — the essence of the Real Housewives. The cast features a diverse group of women of all different ages, races, and even sexuality. Content creators, realtors, and fashion icons share the screen on Sunday nights, and guys… I think we’re witnessing history.

Among the cast is newbie Brynn Whitfield. I’m sorry, I hate to say this already, but she may be the breakout star. She’s hot, fun, and seems to say whatever she’s thinking. After watching her scenes during the season premiere, I’m sure many people wondered how she’s just now making her way to reality TV. However, according to the reality star, she almost debuted on Bravo 10 years ago.

Brynn shares her history with Lisa and Pandora

In a recent Mention It All podcast episode, Brynn opened up about her relationship with Pandora Todd and Lisa Vanderpump.

“I knew Lisa Vanderpump before the show,” she started. “You would go over on a Tuesday, random night, and there would be, like, rose petals up the staircase and candles. It would look like Valentine’s Day, and it was, like, a Tuesday. [Lisa is] that fabulous.”

Following that, Brynn spoke about the time she was asked to join the initial cast of Vanderpump Rules.

“Actually, back in the day when they were starting Vanderpump Rules, they were like, ‘We’re starting this show, would you maybe wanna think about being on it?’” she declared before explaining that she didn’t want to leave her job in PR.

“I got on my high horse, and I was, like, telling Lisa and Pandy, ‘I would never do reality TV, that is, like, so trashy.’”

Lisa and Pandy aren’t the only West Hollywood folks Brynn has a history with. The 36-year-old also spoke about when she made out with Pump Rules’ Peter Madigral.

“I think I made out with him once at Halloween,” Brynn claimed. “This was, like, 2006.”

