Bethenny Frankel Thinks RHONY Reboot Should Have Another Name

I have some shocking news, folks. Bethenny Frankel has an opinion on the Real Housewives of New York reboot. We all know that Bethenny loves to share. She lives to diss Kim Kardashian. Her favorite target is Meghan Markle. And she adores giving her reviews of skincare lines on TikTok.

She recently reunited with her former friend, and RHONY co-star, Jill Zarin. The duo hashed out their differences on Bethenny’s podcast, ReWives.

Now she is giving her two cents about the New York reboot. Spoiler alert: Bethenny has some concerns. The Messenger has the details.

A show by any other name

“It’s definitely very different. It’s an entirely different show,” Bethenny said. She added, “It’s obviously different because it’s different people on it … it could have a different name.”

Bethenny has connected with newbie Sai De Silva on social media but hasn’t met the rest of the cast.

“The women are very, very seasoned coming in, very prepared. They seem like they’ve gone to Fame University, you know what I mean? They’re ready for fame,” the Skinnygirl mogul explained. Oh, the shade!

“And we were all a bunch of morons that were a mess. So, they seem very groomed and polished … and they’re all very similar. I felt that they were similar to one another,” she added.

So, will Bethenny be watching the reboot? “It’s a great thing when I’m asked [if I’m going to watch], and then I say it and it sounds like I’m shading it. I probably won’t, just because I don’t watch a lot of Housewives,” she stated. Sure, Bethenny. “I watch more [reality TV] for work than I ever did in my real life.”

It seems like Bethenny wasn’t alone in skipping out on Season 14 of RHONY. The show premiered to lukewarm ratings. It was viewed by 672,000. That doesn’t factor in viewers who watched on Peacock, of course.

Next up, Jill is joining Bethenny again to break down the first episode of the brand-new RHONY. Now that will be entertaining.

The Real Housewives of New York City continues Sundays at 9/8c on Bravo.

