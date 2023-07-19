Real Housewives of New York Reboot Debuts to Mild 672,000 Viewers

It looks like former Real Housewives of New York viewers are snoozing on the city that never sleeps. Perhaps it was the dysfunctional viewing experience of Season 13. Or perhaps getting a taste of Sonja Morgan and Luann de Lesseps in their own spinoff, Welcome to Crappie Lake, has satiated the quench for RHONY alum.

It could be something more practical such as that RHONY fans are waiting to watch the reboot on Peacock which doesn’t factor into the cable viewership. Whatever the reason, the Season 14 premiere drew in less of an audience than desired. The question is why, and is there a chance the trend will change as the season progresses?

Will the trend continue?

Ratings revealed that the season premiere was viewed by 672,000. It’s clear however, that those giving the reboot a shot are netting a positive viewing experience. Jenna Lyons, Sai De Silva, Ubah Hassan, Erin Lichy, Jessel Taank, and Brynn Whitfield have some appeal to those watching. They are a cohesive, yet very diverse group. That pertains to their professions, their cultural and racial backgrounds, and personalities.

It’s a fun mix for sure. And arguably, the franchise needed a more youthful cast. A group that represents the next generation of successful New Yorkers. Frankly, reality TV was lacking a fresh series in the Big Apple.

Ramona Singer, Luann, Sonja, and Dorinda Medley were a core group on RHONY for many years. Is it so hard to say goodbye when their replacements are as fabulous as they are, if not more?

Good word of mouth could boot viewership over time. There is the entire Season 14 ahead of us. Perhaps this group will draw in more of a crowd once their fights about cheese and fine dining locations go viral.

The Real Housewives of New York City continues Sundays at 9/8c on Bravo.

TELL US – DID YOU WATCH THE RHONY PREMIERE? DO YOU THINK VIEWERSHIP WILL GO UP? ARE YOU PLANNING TO WATCH IT ON PEACOCK?