Luann de Lesseps Has ‘No Hard Feelings’ About RHONY Reboot

Luann de Lesseps is one Real Housewives of New York alum that has been asked about sharing RHONY regrets. Why? Because the Cabaret With The Countess star is flying high with not one, but two spinoff seasons. She is starring alongside Sonja Morgan in Luann and Sonja: Welcome To Crappie Lake, in which ladies take on projects to better a small town community in Illinois. Luann was also cast in the Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip: RHONY Legacy vacation.

So Luann may not be missing the rigors of filming an entire season of Real Housewives. She’s still getting to enjoy the process. But Luann was asked to share her feelings about Bravo rebooting the series that made her famous.

Luann hopes for more Crappie Lake seasons

Luann appeared on the PodcastOne Turtle Time podcast, with hosts Ramona and Avery Singer, during which the latter asked her “thoughts on the new cast?”

“They have gotten their younger, diverse cast,” Luann stated before acknowledging the scheduling lineup. RHONY and Welcome to Crappie Lake air back to back.

“I wish them luck. We had a great run. I have no hard feelings and I feel like, at this point, I’m really enjoying doing Crappie Lake. Hopefully, there’ll be more seasons to go of Crappie Lake and other towns that we go into. So, you know, I wish them the best and let’s see how it goes.”

As it stands, the RHONY premiere did not pull in significant numbers, with a mere 672,000 tuning in. There is an anticipation that viewership may increase if enough hype about the series spreads.

The alums were cancelled after a disastrous thirteenth season. Viewers complained about the seemingly disjointed and dysfunctional cast.

Catch RHONY and Luann and Sonja: Welcome to Crappie Lake, Sundays on Bravo.

