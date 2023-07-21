Jenna Lyons Reveals Fake Hair and Teeth Due to Genetic Disorder

Jenna Lyons’ career in fashion and reality TV demanded a chic and polished look, right down to the last details. The former J. Crew president had to be on point all the time. And now, with a new stint on the Real Housewives of New York, there is a new level of scrutiny.

In a very commendable and authentic move, Jenna revealed a medical issue that challenged her to always look her best. And that involved getting artificial teeth and hair. Who would have thought? The results are seamless.

The challenges inspired Jenna to get into fashion

Jenna dropped a bombshell when she appeared on The View, Wednesday July 19. The RHONY star has been living with a genetic condition called incontinentia pigmenti, or Bloch-Sulzberger syndrome. The medical issue is inherited, according to the National Institute of Neurological Disorders and Stroke. It affects the skin and select systems.

“All my teeth are fake. I paid a lot of money for them. My hair is also fake. I can take it off. It’s like a hat. It’s not a wig,” Jenna revealed.

“My eyelashes are fake. I have no eyebrows, and I also have scars all over my skin,” the RHONY starred added.

The challenges of living with the disorder inspired Jenna to cultivate her unique look. She also created her own line of false eyelashes because of it.

“When I was doing a lot of red carpets, I kept trying to find eyelashes that looked good and they were just huge on me. I couldn’t wear them,” she said of her brand, Love Seen.

“I was really conscious. It’s one of the reasons I went into fashion. I wanted to look better. I was constantly trying to find ways to fit in,” the fashion mogul revealed.

The Real Housewives of New York continues Sundays at 9/8c on Bravo.

