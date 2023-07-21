Jennifer Pedranti Felt ‘Apologetic’ for Triggering Gina Kirschenheiter

Gina Kirschenheiter is having a very emotional time on the Real Housewives of Orange County. Despite seemingly repairing her relationship with her ex-husband, her raw emotions towards being cheated on in her marriage are very apparent.

And those emotions are pitting Gina against a few of her castmates. At least, that’s what she is presenting to viewers. Let’s face it, she needs that orange.

Gina’s issues with Heather Dubrow, and especially Jennifer Pedranti are coming forward as major storylines. The details of Jenn’s affair bring up emotions of days past. To the point that Gina felt the need to remove herself from Jennifer’s presence at times.

Jennifer said “it’s not me”

RHOC viewers are certainly aware of Gina’s feelings, but what does Jennifer think about it all? In the most recent episode, Gina worked through some of her feelings and came to Jennifer with respect and authenticity.

Despite that bonding moment, Jennifer still harbors some negative feelings about the whole thing. During a recent appearance on Watch What Happens Live, Andy Cohen asked her, “reaction to Gina being so triggered by” her “relationship with Ryan?”

“At first, I felt super apologetic. Like, I felt so bad for triggering her. Then I kind of got pissed about it. I’m not the reason. You need to actually deal with whatever it is that’s triggering you. It’s not me,” Jennifer said.

Heather said as much to Gina while on the trip to Montana. The mother of four also suggested Gina’s boyfriend Travis Mullen may not be able to “put up with it” forever.

At this point in the season, Jennifer and Gina are on good terms. Has this issue been put to rest? Or will the ladies fight again on the issue? Certainly, the issue has not been put to rest between Jennifer and Tamra Judge. But that’s a different can of worms entirely.

Catch the next episode of Real Housewives of Orange County, Wednesdays at 8/7c on Bravo.

TELL US – WHAT DO YOU THINK OF GINA’S EMOTIONS REGARDING JENNIFER’S AFFAIR? WHAT DO YOU THINK OF JENNIFER’S COMMENTS ON WWHL? WILL JENNIFER AND GINA HAVE CONFLICT ON THE ISSUE AGAIN?