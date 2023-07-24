Dorinda Medley’s Advice for Real Housewives of New York Newbie Sai de Silva

Sai de Silva was honest about the amount of pressure she and her Real Housewives of New York co-stars feel about being on the reboot. After a dismal Season 13, Andy Cohen announced that RHONY would be back with a brand-new cast.

The new series features a diverse and interesting mix. Sai is a content creator with two kids and a supportive husband. She recently revealed on the Behind the Velvet Rope podcast which Real Housewives stars gave her advice.

Stay authentic

“Dorinda [Medley] had some great words of advice and she was great … She told me just be myself, be authentic, be myself because when you’re not, everyone will see right through you,” Sai explained. “It’s okay to be yourself,” she added. That’s right. Even if you have to pack 99 suitcases for a weekend trip to the Hamptons.

Sai also received some support from Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Heather Dubrow. She stated, “Heather Dubrow and I follow one another and she reached out, she DMed me with a very, very sweet message and you know, she’s just like basically, you know, ‘Good luck, enjoy the ride, this is a crazy journey, no one really knows about unless you are in it.’”

The new RHONY star had a less-than-positive experience with a series OG. During a cast appearance on Watch What Happens Live, Sai revealed that Ramona Singer was unkind to her. Duh. Welcome to the club, Sai!

“Ramona was a total bitch to me at Art Basel. She treated me like a big — like, not a good fan. Then, after that, I proceeded to say, ‘Oh, I just wanted to introduce myself,” Sai stated. “I’m on the reboot, the new era.’”

Ramona reportedly responded, “‘Honey, good luck. You’re gonna need it.’” Is anyone surprised? Ramona has been dissing the new cast since the reboot was announced.

Watch the Real Housewives of New York Season 14 on Sundays at 9/8c on Bravo.

