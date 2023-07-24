Gina Kirschenheiter Gains Weight When Not Filming Real Housewives of Orange County

It needs to be noted that Gina Kirschenheiter looks particularly fabulous this season on the Real Housewives of Orange County. The hair is on point, and her overall look is stunning. Of course, weight is part of the discussion.

But Gina does it all naturally. She notoriously weighed herself on camera to prove that she was not using Ozempic like her RHOC co-star Emily Simpson, who took the drug for a month before choosing to stop due to negative side-effects.

At the time of weigh-in, the mother of three was 155 pounds at 5’8. A healthy and average weight. But while actively filming, things start to go downhill.

Gina blames not having “access to food” while filming

And the RHOC star told The Messenger why she tends to gain weight post filming.

“When we filmed, I’m so busy that I just don’t have as much time or access to food, so I naturally lose a lot of weight.” Gina explained. “But honestly, since we stopped filming, I’ve gained about 15 pounds.”

“I sit on the couch and I eat Gushers — seriously!” she joked. “And Dairy Queen. I love it. I love just chilling and eating snacks and watching TV. It’s my favorite thing.”

It’s the fighting for sure. The fights cause stress. And the fights at meals are detrimental to getting any nutrition. Tamra Judge brings it every time. Perhaps the RHOC cast eats less than any other Real Housewives cast.

Gina deals with the average work/life balance just as anybody else. Her hectic schedule during filming adds to the weight loss as well.

“It’s the rate of the pace at which you’re going,” she added. “I’m trying to balance going to these fabulous lunches with taking my kids to all their sports and stuff. This is my real life, and that is a part of my real life.”

