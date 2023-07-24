NeNe Leakes Says Son Bryson Needs Rehab and Counseling

This is such big news that I literally stopped what I was doing to capture this. NeNe Leakes is telling what I hope will be ALL in a new sit-down with Carlos King.

The king and queen of reality television will hopefully be talking about everything fans and haters have been dying to know. NeNe was THE staple Housewife on the Real Housewives during her reign. Then things got nasty between her, Andy Cohen, and NBCUniversal.

Since then, many things have occurred in NeNe’s life that cameras haven’t captured. Including the latest arrest drama with her oldest son, Bryson Bryant. He was arrested in July 2023 for possession of Fentanyl and loitering. However, this isn’t the first time Bryson has dealt with legal trouble. During Season 4 of the show, he also ran into some issues, and NeNe was criticized for her tough-love approach. Despite that, she doesn’t seem to have changed her mind.

NeNe says she “numb” to Bryson’s addiction

In a clip posted by Carlos to his YouTube, he teased the two-and-a-half-hour interview he did with NeNe by showing viewers a quick segment of their conversation about Bryson. When asked how he was doing, NeNe said he was doing okay, but she could not do much.

“I think he’s doing okay. … He needs rehabilitation; he needs a lot of counseling,” she started. “Like many families out there … he has an addiction, he’s been struggling with it for years; he’s been in rehab a couple of times and still come back out and relapsed.”

“As a mom, just to watch it, my hands are tied,” she said.

The reality star explained that she’s tried countless times to get her son the help he needs, but he won’t accept it.

“For people who have had children or family members that have been on drugs, they know that they have to be ready,” she said. “They have to simply be ready.”

“Until Bryson is ready to make a change, it’s nothing I can do. … I’m kind of numb to it, because it’s been happening for so many years.”

Tune in to Part 1 of NeNe and Carlos’ exclusive sit-down interview on July 25 at 9 AM EST on all platforms.

