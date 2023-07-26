NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MARCH 23: Bethenny Frankel poses at the opening night of the new Andrew Lloyd Webber Musical "Bad Cinderella" on Broadway at The Imperial Theatre on March 23, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Bruce Glikas/WireImage)

Bethenny Frankel Explains Why She Doesn’t Want To Marry Fiancé Paul Bernon

Real Housewives of New York star Bethenny Frankel is busier than ever. She balances her three podcasts with family life and all her other businesses.

After her vicious, never-ending divorce from Jason Hoppy was finalized, Bethenny shared that she was engaged. Paul Bernon popped the question, and she accepted a diamond that you can see from outer space. Paul was a good man to have around in a crisis. In 2018, when Bethenny had an anaphylactic reaction, the film producer saved her life.

Since Bethenny has been engaged for a couple of years, fans are wondering when she will get married. Take a deep breath, people. Bethenny isn’t planning to stroll down the matrimonial aisle. E! News has the details.

Never a bride (again)

“I don’t want to build a wedding. I love my life, I love my fiancé,” Bethenny said. “He’s an amazing life partner and I don’t want to sign a contract with someone I love, and I don’t want to plan a massive wedding for everybody else and not what we want.” I get it, especially after her last marriage.

“I like doing what you want, not what society wants you to do,” Bethenny stated. Amen, girl! And she practices what she preaches.

“I ask him, ‘Why are you here?’ and he’ll say to me, ‘I choose to be here.’ He lives with a clown, and he loves comedy, so that’s the answer,” Bethenny explained. “I’m smart and funny and he enjoys comedy, and he gets the front-row seat to this clown show.”

If Bethenny and Paul are happy, that’s all that matters.

The rebooted Real Housewives of New York Season 14 – without Bethenny – continues Sundays at 9/8c on Bravo.

