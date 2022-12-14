Bethenny Frankel Says That She And Fiancé Paul Bernon Have No Plans To Wed

Real Housewives of New York alum Bethenny Frankel is well-known for her philanthropic endeavors. Bethenny’s BStrong Foundation, partnered with partner Global Empowerment Mission (GEM), has raised over $100 million in aid for Ukraine.

Bethenny has been catching some flak for her rewatch podcast, titled ReWives. Bethenny’s former RHONY co-stars weren’t wild about the idea. Carole Radziwill tweeted, “Oh lordy…how original. But she did build her brand by trashing& mocking women specifically the HWs & Bethenny always returns to what she does best.”

Luann de Lesseps called Bethenny’s newest project “pretty sad and pathetic.” Even Andy Cohen was shocked by Bethenny’s rewatch podcast.

Bethenny defended ReWives. “It’s absolutely a part of my history, and as I said before, I don’t have amnesia, and you gotta dance with the one who bring you, so this is my story, my podcast, my perspective,” the Skinnygirl mogul stated.

Bethenny’s beyond-bitter divorce from Jason Hoppy was settled in 2021. And in March of 2021, Bethenny confirmed that she was engaged to Paul Bernon. Paul saved Bethenny’s life in 2018 when she suffered an anaphylactic reaction after unknowingly consuming fish.

Page Six reported that Bethenny discussed her matrimonial plans during an appearance on Watch What Happens Live. “I don’t know when we’ll get married. I’m happily in a partnership, and I love him so much, but I don’t want to plan a wedding,” Bethenny explained to Andy.

Bethenny previously told Entertainment Tonight that she wasn’t in a rush to tie the knot again. “We are happy with where we are,” Bethenny shared. “We’re honestly just so happy that we’re being in the moment.” She added, “I mean, you know, I’m not a spring chicken, so it’s not like we’re rushing.”

RELATED: Andy Cohen Dishes On Why Bethenny Frankel Returning To The Real Housewives Wouldn’t “Make Sense”

Paul and Bethenny met on a dating app in 2018. In 2020, the duo called it quits for a few months. Bethenny said at the time, “We’ve had a great, great relationship and I’m really happy. Not everything has to end badly, some things just don’t continue and it’s not negative, it’s just life,” she remarked. But their relationship was back on in early 2021.

Bethenny shocked her fans when she posted a festive holiday photo on Instagram in December of 2021. Bethenny’s sweater was emblazoned with the words, “All My Jingle Ladies.” And she wasn’t sporting her giant sparkler from Paul. In the caption, Bethenny wrote, “Shoutout to all my #jingleladies who can put their own ring on it…. #christmasvibe #uglyorprettysweater.”

Everyone thought that Bethenny was hinting that she was single once again, but she was still engaged to Paul. A tip of the hat to Bethenny for always keeping us on our toes.

TELL US- DO YOU THINK THAT BETHENNY AND PAUL WILL EVER TIE THE KNOT? WILL YOU LISTEN TO REWIVES?

[Photo by: Nathan Congleton/NBC via Getty Images]