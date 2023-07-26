Joe Gorga Facing Big Legal Battle Against Heavyweight Attorney

There’s more legal trouble brewing for Joe Gorga. Between the rumors surrounding him and his wife, the nonstop family drama on The Real Housewives of New Jersey, and the constant lawsuits surrounding him, it’s hard to imagine Joe has gotten a good night’s sleep this year. Now, here’s another blow for little Joey.

Another day, another lawsuit

We previously shared that a construction company was suing him for nearly $111,000. He and Melissa Gorga hired County Concrete Corporation to help build their dream home. According to the lawsuit, the construction costs went unpaid. Those unpaid construction costs totaled $110,972.58, to be exact.

In the lawsuit, the construction company alleged they provided materials to Joe from September 2021 to January 2022. Despite trying to collect the payment owed, the construction company alleged that Joe never coughed up the money. The lawsuit read, “The defendants have failed to fulfill their obligations with the plaintiff. The defendants failure to do so constitutes a breach of contract.”

Now, things have taken a turn for the worse for Joe. According to The Sun, County Concrete Corporation just replaced their old lawyer with a new, high-powered attorney to help fight for their money from Joe. They aren’t going down without a fight.

The construction company hired Peter A. Comitale, Esq., of Cohen Seglias Pallas Greenhall & Furman, P.C. According to the firm’s website, they specialize in construction-focused legal matters and have been doing it across the nation for over three decades. With eight offices across the nation and over seventy attornies, this law firm doesn’t mess around.

Meanwhile, Joe retained Bio & La Racca Law Office, a New Jersey-based law firm. They’re arguing that the construction company has no right to recover the unpaid construction costs. Their response to the lawsuit read, “Plaintiff’s claims are barred by fraud. Plaintiff failed to act in good faith in this transaction and is barred from recovery.”

Although Joe is facing a lawsuit for unpaid construction costs on their dream home, the Gorgas recently showed off a newly renovated version. It’s probably safe to say that County Concrete Corporation didn’t help with the remodel.

Real Housewives of New Jersey is set to start filming for its next season in August.

