Why Luann and Sonja: Welcome To Crappie Lake Shows Is a Great Spin Off

If you remember back in the day, way back in 2003, a nifty little series starring Paris Hilton and Nicole Richie entitled The Simple Life graced viewers screens. The two Beverly Hills women flew around the country, staying with blue-collar residents and performing manual labor. The show was a shocking tale of how out of touch some stars are, and it didn’t help when Paris questioned if Walmart was where you went to buy your walls.

Fast forward 20 years to 2023, and Bravo viewers are being treated to an updated version of The Simple Life thanks to the spin-off Luann and Sonja: Welcome To Crappie Lake. Sonja Morgan and Luann de Lesseps are still socialites but with an edgier twist; they actually understand who they are pandering to.

Sonja and Luann Are a Breath of Fresh Air

Photo by: Charles Sykes/Bravo via Getty Images)

These two former Real Housewives of New York City stars may be floundering like two fish out of water, but Sonja and Luann have a je ne sais quoi that makes them extremely endearing to viewers. Instead of constant fighting, like most of the other Bravo series, Crappie Lake is showing a side of reality TV that fans have been craving—good, wholesome fun.

The first few episodes showed Luann and Sonja being themselves, which includes passing gas, hitting on men, and even grabbing a catfish with their bare hands (well done, Countess!). The two stars are going to have to try their best not to let their big city ideas conflict with rural Benton, Illinois. However, the ladies are expected to bring about a few comedic scenes that will show them at their finest.

Crappie Lake Is Just Like Schitt’s Creek

(Photo by Roy Rochlin/Getty Images)

Where are Johnny and Moira Rose when you need them? In a funny comparison, it is as if Luann and Sonja have taken a page from the beloved Netflix series. Luann and Sonja: Welcome To Crappie Lake captures the same vibe of Schitt’s Creek, right down to the same budget-like motel in which the women are staying.

It isn’t hard to relate to both women, who are finding it hard to organize their tiny rooms and figure out who they need to “screw” to get a car with air conditioning. The only difference between Moira and the women is that they use hair extensions, while the fictional character had a love of wigs.

Sonja and Luann Get Up to Plenty of Hijinks

(Photo by Roy Rochlin/Getty Images)

The scenarios that Luann and Sonja will find themselves in are not for the faint of heart. Could you imagine Ramona Singer or Erika Jayne rolling around in the mud? How about attending a testicle festival? The simple fact that both Luann and Sonja are so willing to put themselves out there is a dream.

On a recent episode, Luann put in some hard work as she used her sex appeal to help a few local children raise money for a homeless shelter. Instead of just handing them money, Luann hiked up her short shorts and waved a lemonade sign luring customers in.

Upon first stepping off the plane in Benton, Luann notes, “Oh my God, we’re gonna sweat like whores in church here.” Even though some locals think they will be “clueless,” it is apparent that both Real Housewives of New York City stars have their wits about them and are fully capable women who can tackle almost any project. While watching the ladies’ hijinks is a bonus, the show’s true star is their love of giving.

Sonja and Luann Will Have You Laughing Till It Hurts

(Photo by: Charles Sykes/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images)

A spin-off like Crappie Lake will do well because it is effortlessly funny. The premise of two actual friends going off into a neck of the woods that they are unfamiliar with to bond with others is pure genius. Even Andy Cohen is a fan after sharing on his radio show, Radio Andy his opinion saying, “Guys, I’m not overselling this show, and I have nothing to do with it. I didn’t produce it. It wasn’t my idea. I watched it as a fan, just like you. It’s so funny.”

Sonja and Luann are also giving back to a community that so desperately needs their help. In a time when reality TV focuses on drama and fights, Luann and Sonja: Welcome To Crappie Lake is an easy watch with a positive message. And after the last three years of being locked inside due to a pandemic, who doesn’t want to laugh and enjoy a half-hour program?

