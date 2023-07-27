Ariana Madix Still Refusing to Film Pump Rules Season 11 With Tom Sandoval

Filming for Season 11 of Vanderpump Rules is underway. All the cast members have been filming, except for Rachel “Raquel” Leviss. Tom Sandoval’s intimate co-star in Scandoval was spotted in Arizona while the cast was filming.

It is unclear whether she is holding out for a raise, has decided not to film, or if she is under contract. And allegedly, under California law, Rachel can break her contract.

While the Pump Rules producers are eager to capture Ariana Madix and Sandoval together, Ariana wasn’t making it easy. She is still working hard to avoid filming with her ex. TMZ has the scoop.

Stay away, Sandoval!

Insiders close to the series told TMZ that the former couple hasn’t filmed a single scene together. And that Ariana wasn’t thrilled about sharing a scene with her ex. The source added that Ariana hasn’t even talked to Sandoval since the reunion. The exes talk through intermediaries. That is hardcore avoidance.

The source stated that the first week of September is the wrap date for filming. Both Sandoval and Ariana were at SUR in early August. But they made sure they stayed far away from each other.

VPR could be in trouble if it can’t deliver any further Scandoval drama. Without any scenes between Sandoval, Rachel, and Ariana, what do we have left?

According to Pump Rules producer Alex Baskin, Ariana may not be able to ditch seeing her ex. He said, “We always deal with pushback if different parties don’t want to shoot with each other because of strained relations.”

Alex continued, “Obviously, this is more extreme. But Ariana and Tom Sandoval, I would hasten to point out, they still live together. The idea that they wouldn’t shoot together is a little bit hard to digest.”

So, it sounds like we might see a reluctant and still fuming Ariana face off with Sandoval again. Good times!

