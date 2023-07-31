Brandi Glanville Shades ‘Condescending’ Jessel Taank After RHONY Reboot

Ever since Season 14 of Real Housewives of New York started there have been opinions. Is the reboot connecting with audiences? Are the ratings too low? And why did fashion publicist Jessel Taank become ill during the premiere party?

Well, Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum Brandi Glanville has entered the chat. She knows all about creating a buzz. And a messy scandal.

Brandi watched the first episode of the RHONY reboot. And she has some thoughts. Jessel, you may want to cover your ears.

Publicly calling out Jessel

During her Brandi Glanville Unfiltered podcast, the former RHOBH star said that “publicists scare [her] a little bit.” Duh. Brandi is known to speak her mind. That may not forge a beautiful relationship with a publicist.

She also called out Jessel for comments that she made when she and her mother took her twin sons to Brooklyn to visit co-star Sai De Silva. Jessel told her sons that they were going over the Brooklyn Bridge. Then she pointed out “a Brooklyn stoop.” Which was in front of Sai’s home.

“She’s like ‘Oh this is called a stoop, a Brooklyn stoop.’ Babe, wow, I mean, condescending much. I know that she probably didn’t mean it, well, yeah, she meant it,” Brandi stated. “She just was like oh yuck, this is gross.” I thought she was just chatting with her kids. I didn’t think she was being rude.

So, what else set off Brandi? The way that Jessel spoke about her husband, Pavit Singh Randhawa, in the premiere episode. Jessel explained that she “knew every little thing about him and then [she] fixed it and then [she] married him.”

Brandi said, “It seems to me like Jessel and her husband are at that seven-year itch, and for her to say on national television, she fixed all of his problems is kind of condescending and emasculating, also to just send him out of the room. Trust me, this is the marriage to watch to see if it makes it through a season of reality TV.” She added, “I’m promising you, I already see cracks.”

We will have to see if Brandi comments on more episodes of the reboot. And if she is correct about Jessel and Pavit’s marriage.

The Real Housewives of New York Season 14 continues Sundays at 9/8c on Bravo.

