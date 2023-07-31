Julie Chen Gives Preview of Big Brother 25 House

Houseguests, assemble! The premiere episode of Big Brother Season 25 is nearing and longtime host Julie Chen Moonves is taking fans inside the house. On Thursday, July 27, 2023, she took to Instagram to share the first look of the BB House this year. Can August 2 come any sooner?

On her Instagram post, Julie shared a carousel of two pictures, taking viewers inside the house and giving them a sneak-peak of what they can expect. In the first one, she’s dipped her fork into what looks like a half-eaten two-tier cake celebrating Season 25. In the second, the host showed a revamped version of the classic Big Brother chess board.

The house is ready to crown it’s new Queen or King!

Our TV guilty pleasure is back!

It seems like only yesterday when Taylor Hale was crowned the winner of Big Brother 24, but we are already looking forward to experiencing a brand new set of houseguests taking on the challenge of survival in the BB House.

Teasing the house on her Instagram post, the host said, “Whose House? #BB25 House! So excited to be back in these doors. Who’s ready for Season 25?! Let’s get this game started!” Fans have waited long enough as the scheduling was already delayed to were are “excited” to say the least!

Earlier last week, Julie took to Insta to reveal the key art for the upcoming season. She said, “Do you see what I see … So excited to reveal this #BB25 key art for you all. But we had to wait until the Houseguests were sequestered because there’s many clues to this season’s theme. Can you guess?”

It’s giving comic book, Heroes vs. Villains theme! Hoping this season stays far away from casting actual villains like the ones last season. We all know who they were!

The house has experimented with a number of interesting themes, including House of Secrets, Summer of Temptation, Alice in Wonderland, and the previous season theme – BB Beach House. Although, it was nothing close to what a beach house would even feel like!

While the cast list is yet to be announced, Julie is going nowhere, and will be slaying her role as the host of the legendary series.

Here’s to hoping great houseguests, interesting strategies, mind-blowing blindsides, and intriguing challenges all take place! Cheers to Season 25!

Tune in to the brand new season on Wednesday, August 2, 2023, at 8/7c on CBS and streaming on Paramount+.

TELL US – WILL YOU BE TUNING IN TO THE NEW BIG BROTHER SEASON? WHAT ARE YOUR EXPECTATIONS?