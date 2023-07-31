RHONJ’s Danielle Cabral Struggling With Mental Health After Tummy Tuck

Has her “biggest insecurity” turned into her biggest regret? Weeks after Danielle Cabral revealed having a tummy tuck surgery, the reality star has an update on her recovery, and it’s a sad one.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star took to her Instagram Stories on Wednesday, July 26, 2023, and revealed that she’d been struggling with managing her mental health since getting the procedure done. While she assured fans she would be okay, Danielle desperately wants to get back to her day-to-day life.

On her Instagram, she said, “I knew this was a tough recovery, but my mental health is draining a little this week. You can’t take a break from being a mom and also wanting to crush life. On top of all that, it’s summer and I’m over here like Quasimodo. So I’ve just been a lil blahhh. #andthistooshallpass.”

Danielle is choosing to stay positive after all!

Danielle wants to go back to wearing cute clothes

(Photo Credit: @daniellecabralofficial/Instagram)

Looks like the tummy tuck procedure is eating away at Danielle’s time. The RHONJ newcomer wanted to desperately get back to being her own fun self. We’ve all been there!

She said, “BUT I am currently at the ‘f*** I just want to wear cute clothes, workout, stand up normal, and get back to my day-to-day life’ stage. I’ve been recording the recovery process so I will be sharing that with you all…”

Earlier this month, Danielle documented her tummy tuck journey in a lengthy video, calling her stomach her “biggest insecurity.” She talked about being self-conscious about the excess skin she had around her tummy following the birth of her two children.

The reality star revealed that her two traumatic C-sections left her stomach “wrecked,” and was also glad that RHONJ wasn’t shot on the beach, otherwise she would’ve had to see the rest of her castmates in “cute belly-baring dresses.”

She’d trusted Dr. John Paul Tutela, who had already done her breast augmentation and rhinoplasty, for her tummy tuck. She hoped to normalize the cosmetic procedure for women to not hold any judgement and “for those who others assume don’t need it.”

Although the recovery process is long, we love Danielle for speaking her mind. Maybe we’ll see her in a two-piece shoot or on the beach filming for the next RHONJ season, who knows?

