Juan Dixon Dismissed From Sexual Assault and Blackmail Lawsuit

I wish Juan Dixon was here right now to celebrate an update on what was a very nasty little situation. No, I’m not talking about the cheating he denied. The same alleged infidelity Robyn Dixon wouldn’t discuss unless fans paid first. Thankfully this news is being released before Real Housewives of Potomac’s new season, so we’re getting it free of charge.

Robyn received a lot of heat during RHOP Season 7. Karen Huger and the rest of us thought Robyn and Juan’s engagement was for show and suspected Juan had a business associate on the side. But relationship disputes weren’t Juan’s only issue, he had work problems as well. Now we have an update and finally, good news is headed Juan’s way.

A win for Juan

Juan might be Coppin State’s former head basketball coach, but at least he isn’t an unemployed coach with an unsavory lawsuit hanging over his head. According to The Baltimore Banner, a judge took mercy on him and dismissed the accusations of not protecting student-athletes.

A former player filed docs stating a member of the basketball program blackmailed and sexually assaulted him. Based on various legal grounds, Judge Melissa K. Copeland the complaint is to be amended going forward. “At this juncture, we are very much at the very beginning of the case,” she stated.

It was a very messy ordeal. In 2022 Ibn Williams claimed the university “promised a safe environment.” He accused a fellow teammate, Lucian Brownlee (who served as director of player development) of sexually assaulting and blackmailing him.

Back in 2018, Ibn had sent some sexified photos to someone he thought was female. He claimed that someone pretending to be a young woman on social media convinced him to send images of a “sexual nature,” which he believed were “private and in the context of developing a romantic relationship.”

Coppin State gets lucky

People, please don’t send pics of your personal business areas with your face in them! It turned out to be a scam and Ibn was advised he had to “submit to further demands or risk the public disclosure of the material.” Here’s where it gets worse. Apparently, Ibn was told to “engage in sexual encounters” with Lucian Brownlee who had gone on to graduate and was now a formal member of the coaching staff.

The legal docs read: “Upon information and belief, the blackmailer was Coach Brownlee.” At another time, Juan admitted to Ibn that Lucian was “mentally ill or otherwise emotionally imbalanced.” He also said Director of Athletics Derek Carter and Coppin State knew about Lucian’s sketchy history.

All counts against Coppin State, the University System of Maryland, the State of Maryland, Derek Carter, and Juan Dixon have been dismissed at this time. Lucian remains a defendant and Ibn has transferred to Morehouse College. Juan was fired from his position early this year.

Fun fact: Juan’s aunt Sheila Dixon is the former mayor of Baltimore. She’s considering another run in 2024. How convenient.

