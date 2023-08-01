NeNe Leakes Enjoys Dinner Date With Peter Thomas

It’s no secret that NeNe Leakes and Cynthia Bailey have a bit of a rocky relationship. And as they often say, the enemy of my enemy is my friend.

Cynthia also has a rocky relationship with her ex-husband, Peter Thomas, and with good reason. Peter would often talk down to Cynthia and make her feel so much lesser than she truly was. Not to mention the financial decisions that put a strain on the relationship, plus Cynthia’s ties with her family.

In a recent interview with Carlos King, NeNe took more than a few shots at Cynthia. She claimed Cynthia tried to get her fired from Real Housewives of Atlanta, and that Cynthia never would’ve made it on the show if not for Peter. According to NeNe, Peter was the one with real star power. And it looks like that fondness for Peter blossomed into something more.

NeNe and Peter: unlikely friends

@NeNeLeakes via Instagram

NeNe posted a video to her Instagram Stories (now expired), showcasing herself in an expansive restaurant. She said, “Bling bling bling! So today, I was lucky enough to have lunch with boyfriend number one,” pointing the camera at Nyoni Sioh, “and boyfriend number two, honey,” pointing the camera at Peter, who raised his champagne glass. “Bitches is mad!”

Peter reposted the story on his own IG page, captioning it by writing, “Oh NO, not boyfriend #2, I am being seriously reduced.” Nyoni commented, jokingly calling Peter a “Side piece.” NeNe also commented, writing, “We in love hunniiiiiiii❤️.” Carlos King also made an appearance in the comments, asking, “Does that make me boyfriend #3?”

It might be worth noting that Peter and Nyoni were friends even before NeNe. But fans can only wonder what Cynthia might think of NeNe and Peter’s friendship. It’s a bit of a dilemma for fans. We know Peter wasn’t very good to Cynthia when they were together. But fans love NeNe so much, and for many, she can do no wrong in their eyes.

