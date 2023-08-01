Randall Emmett Claims Jax Taylor ‘Threatened’ Him Over Money

Randall Emmett and Jax Taylor are two people used to having bad things said about them. Vanderpump Rules spawned several personalities of ill repute and last season rock bottom earned them an Emmy nomination.

While it appears to be the norm that bad behavior is rewarded, luck shines down on Jax once again. His actions after Scandoval earned him another chance on tv, but Lala Kent’s ex-man hasn’t been as fortunate. After cheating on Lala and having his professional reputation spoiled by bad business, all of his “old friends” have scurried away like rats on the Titanic.

As Jax revamped his bad rep, he started calling former BFF Randall out for previous financial transactions. Now Rand has his very own podcast and because no one else will ask him, he decided to address Jax’s claims on an episode of It’s a Racquet.

Jax dumped Rand

Rand is butthurt because Jax has officially taken sides, at least in public. Basically, he’s accusing Jax of “threatening” him. In Jax’s defense, he isn’t the mafia, and probably just wants any invested money back. But Randall is dropping the dime on Jax’s allegedly untruthful tales.

According to Jax, Randall owes him a whopping $75k from a loan. Rand claims Jax invested $300k into an “unspecified film project” but it “fell apart.” I have questions, namely how does Jax have $300k to invest in the first place? Apparently, when the film deal fell apart, Jax was out the $75k.

Randall said, “He then went on and started threatening me that if I didn’t pay him the balance back — me, personally, not the company that took the money for a project — that he was gonna out me publicly and this and that.” On the bright side, Randall is somewhat used to people putting a time limit on returning their cash. At this time Jax has not used the term, “Money by Monday.”

Jax’s ire over the funds shocked poor Randall because he considered Jax “one of [his] best friends.” Kind of how Lala was shocked when Rand cheated because she considered him “her whole fiancé.”

Not Randall’s problem?

But if you ask Rand, he feels it isn’t his responsibility to pay Jax back. “I was like, ‘Dude, we’re friends why are you threatening me? It’s disgusting.’ So then he’s acting like he doesn’t know what happened, he didn’t know what was going on,” Randall shared.

Additionally, Rand says Jax “exaggerated” and he is “playing a victim” which is a “bunch of bullshit.” In other words, Jax has not veered far from how we last saw him on Pump Rules.

Randall continued, “I wanted him to be taken care of, and I wanted to get his balance of $75,000 back, but I don’t owe him that personally. I’m doing that because I always considered him a friend.”

Too bad, too sad for Jax

Then Rand threw Jax under the bus and said he “begged to invest” in his movie projects because he had made previous profits from other investments. “At a time when Jax didn’t have a job, [he] came to me in a sincere way and just said, ‘Can I invest with you?’ And I said, ‘Yes, an investment is an investment, it’s not a loan to me personally, it’s an investment.’ So he said, ‘Can I invest in your films?’ And he knows as a grown man that an investment is a risk.” Not Randall trying to make himself a martyr.

As far as Randall is concerned, Jax is a “grown man” and his investment “didn’t work.” “The part where Jax goes off and says I took and [tries] to keep bashing me in the press, like, you know that that’s not the story, and you know that that version is a fairytale, and that’s it,” he concluded.

No word on if the four people who listened to Rand’s podcast were swayed by his explanation.

