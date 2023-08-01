Sai De Silva Left Ramona Singer on ‘Read’ After ‘Rude’ Exchange

Sai De Silva has the receipts! After claiming that Real Housewives of New York City OG Ramona Singer was “a total b*tch” to her during an appearance on Watch What Happens Live last month, Ramona claimed otherwise. Unfortunately for her, it looks the RHONY reboot star has come with some proof.

Responding to a fan’s question of whether Ramona had reached out since Sai made the claim, Sai claimed she didn’t hear from her. Meanwhile, host Andy Cohen expressed that he’d heard from Ramona, who apparently sent him a “nice” text exchange between the two reality stars.

At this stage, Sai stepped in. She took out her phone and showed Andy, fellow guest star Kenya Moore, and the audience the said exchange. It was via Instagram DMs, and appeared Sai left Ramona on “read.” Ouch. Well, that’s what you get for being rude, Ramona!

Looks like it only got worse for Sai and Ramona

Sai made the original “bitch” claims against Ramona on WWHL earlier this year. She said she was at Art Basel, a festival in Miami in December 2022. After introducing herself to Ramona, the conversation supposedly went downhill.

“She treated me like a big … like, not a good fan. Then after that, I proceeded to say, ‘Oh, I just wanted to introduce myself. I’m on the reboot, the new era.'” Apparently Ramona responded saying, “Honey, good luck. You’re gonna need it.”

Way to welcome a newbie to the franchise, Ramona!

After clarifying that she hadn’t heard from the RHONY original, Sai added that “Ramona is living in her own world.”

Sai further set the record straight and said. “She (Ramona) did a story after I told her who I was … it was when she warmed up. And then she DMed and then I said ‘Nice to meet you.’ And then, it’s just, left you on read … there is no me replying to anything else.”

Well this doesn’t come off as a big surprise, considering Ramona’s reputation of being rude to fans. Even guest star Kenya wasn’t surprised with Sai’s claims, after appearing on the original Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip with her.

Real Housewives of New York continues Sundays at 9/8c on Bravo.

