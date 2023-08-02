Erika Jayne Credits Menopause for Weight Loss, Denies Ozempic Use

Ozempic took over as the latest diet craze and pretty much everyone has jumped on board. Lots of people are showing up slimmer than usual and the main culprit at the moment is Ozzy. Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Erika Jayne has been back on the scene looking a bit lighter.

It’s a hot ticket to visit Valley of the Injections, but the results are amazing, sweetie. Thinness is the name of the game, but how you get there can be questionable. Some are okay with, gasp, the truth, and others shy away from revealing their secret. Recently Erika turned up minus some extra pounds, but apparently, she isn’t traveling to the Land of Oz, she’s on a different kind of journey.

The silent passage…

(Photo by MediaPunch/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images)

Andy Cohen invited EJ to Watch What Happens Live and Erika addressed her thinner figure. When Andrew introduced her, he said she was a “whisper of herself.” Erika said, “Yeah, I lost weight,” when Andy told her how good she looked.

But according to Erika, she isn’t stabbing anything in her stomach. She’s losing her weight the old-fashioned way! “Here’s what. Let me just start off by saying, you know, I want to make sure that I don’t trigger anybody because we have this conversation in Beverly Hills and we have a cast member with an eating disorder,” Erika began. Not for nothing, this brief moment of empathy from Erika towards a castmate is refreshing.

She added, “But yes, I did come down in weight and I did it hormonally.” Andy for once asked the hard question, “Not Ozempic-ally?” EJ replied, “I was going through menopause. So I took it all down.” The other guest on WWHL said, “Who loses weight in menopause?” This is a fair question because literally, every woman over the age of 40 watching was wondering the same thing.

Erika responded, “Me, I went to the doctor and I said get it off me.” Welp here’s the thing, menopause impacts every woman differently. If she had to find an excuse other than a diabetes drug, she picked a pretty original one at least. Also, losing weight during menopause is a thing for some women, so there’s that.

The media has been coming after EJ’s co-star Kyle Richards about her noticeable weight loss as well. Kyle attributes her thin figure to working out and eliminating alcohol from her diet. That said, Kyle totally threw Erika under the bus at one point and told people to stop asking her and maybe throw their Ozempic speculations Erika’s way.

While the RHOBH ladies are set to return soon, apparently there will be less of them to watch.

