Kate Chastain Is Fed up With Her Son Being Called ‘Baby Ben’

Former Below Deck fan favorite Kate Chastain is new to motherhood. But she is rocking it. She welcomed her son in May 2023. “Hard Launch: Sullivan Cay,” she captioned a photo with her baby boy on Instagram.

Some fans saw a similarity to Chef Ben Robinson. One follower wrote in the comments, “Tell me Ben’s the dad without telling me Ben’s the dad.” While Kate has kept the identity of her son’s father a secret, she has made it clear it isn’t her former co-star. Of course, between Season 2 and Season 3 of Below Deck, the friends did hook up. So, there’s that.

The chef didn’t put that bun in the oven

It would be great if people would stop commenting and messaging me “baby Ben!”…….every single day.



For reference this is Ben as a baby on the left next to Sullivan. Clearly not related pic.twitter.com/agNcSsHqp7 — Kate Chastain (@Kate_Chastain) July 30, 2023

Kate hopped on Twitter to deny that Ben was her son’s father. She posted side-by-side snaps of Ben and Sullivan. “It would be great if people would stop commenting and messaging me “baby Ben!”…….every single day. For reference this is Ben as a baby on the left next to Sullivan. Clearly not related,” she captioned the photos.

This wasn’t the first time that Kate has spoken out about Ben. She previously took to Twitter and posted a photo of Sullivan. “For the record, the only thing this handsome guy has in common with any chef is the tendency to get emotional around meal times,” Kate wrote.

Kate has more than mommy duties filling up her schedule. She also has a new Bravo show with the “stud of the sea,” Captain Lee Rosbach. I am pumped. These two are comedy gold, and this is the perfect format.

Couch Talk with Captain Lee and Kate premieres on Monday, August 14, at 10/9c on Bravo.

