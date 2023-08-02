Lenny Hochstein Reveals ‘Nerves’ Before Katharina Mazepa Proposal

Real Housewives of Miami star Lisa Hochstein is in the middle of a divorce – but that didn’t stop her from taking a holiday abroad with her boyfriend. It also didn’t stop her estranged husband from getting engaged.

Lenny Hochstein had the actual audacity to put a ring on Katharina Mazepa’s finger, but it really shouldn’t be surprising. Lenny and Lisa didn’t exactly have a traditional marriage, so it’s no shock the demise also strays from the norm.

As news of Lenny’s latest bride floats around the media, he shares what made him the most nervous before his epic cliffside proposal. Us Weekly has the details.

An everlasting love…

As Lenny and Katharina’s try-hard, completely unrehearsed, totally natural engagement photos were splashed all over the place, Lenny admits one thing made him nervous.

No, it wasn’t the tiny blue and white Nikes he was probably forced to wear in a pathetic attempt to look youthful. Lenny was afraid of falling off that rock. He said, “My plan was to go to a cliff in Ibiza to watch the sunset. I enlisted a close friend to film the event.”

Whoo boy could you imagine if his little tootsie slipped and he visited the marina below the quick way? With him and Lisa not being divorced, that would have been one doozy of a fight over his money.

Lenny’s fear of heights

Lenny added, “I was not nervous about the proposal. But I am afraid of heights. So the whole ‘being on the edge of a cliff’ [thing] gave me far more anxiety than the proposal.” He should be nervous about how many boobs he’ll have to fix to pay for a happy wife, happy life 2.0.

But it was a dream come true for Katharina, she captured the moment on her Instagram. “On top of an ancient pirate cave, overlooking the sunset over breathtaking Es Vedrá, he asked to steal me away forever,” she wrote. Aw, I doubt forever is long enough, but go off sweetie.

The tall and gorgeous bride-to-be lept into Lenny’s arms as he went down on one knee. He struggled to not fall over in his dainty Nikes and managed to stay upright. “Having Kat jump on me, which is something she loves to do, was a little unexpected,” he shared. He added that’s “her move” so he should have anticipated it in advance.

Whilst Lenny moves on to his next lump sum payment, Lisa continues vacationing with her new man.

